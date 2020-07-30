Devart Implemented New Git Client in dbForge Source Control v.2.2

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart released the new version of dbForge Source Control for SQL Server v.2.2. The updated MS SSMS add-in got the support for a new Git client – Git for Windows.

Prague, Czech Republic, July 30, 2020



The dbForge team always aims to provide software that maximizes the potential in database development and administration. Thus, adding support for Git for Windows became a reasonable update. Now, users could work with all possible connection and authentication types, as this task is delegated to the Git client. The improvement helps to easily track changes to the Git repository.



With this new version, to link a database to a Git repository, users only need to specify a folder or a sub-folder in a local Git repository where dbForge Source Control for SQL Server will store SQL scripts.



dbForge Source Control is a convenient SSMS add-in for SQL Server database change management in popular version control systems and servers, including Azure DevOps, SVN, Team Foundation Server (TFS), TFVC, Git (including GitHub), Mercurial (Hg), Perforce (P4), SourceGear Vault. Follow the link to learn more about the recent release — https://blog.devart.com/new-git-client-is-implemented-in-dbforge-source-control-v2-2.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



