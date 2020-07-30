Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Blue Swords: Book One of The Crimes & Crests Saga by James Horton

Thame, United Kingdom, July 30, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Blue Swords: Book One of The Crimes & Crests Saga:
The year is 1411; Jep, a wandering peasant, has journeyed to the south in hope to break free from poverty.
On arriving at the vibrant town of Stanford, Jep witnesses what he perceives to be a brutal crime and bravely intervenes. Coming into difficulty, he is aided by a Blue Sword, a prestigious warrior, sworn to uphold the law. Inspired by the Sword’s abilities and social status, Jep goes to try-out and successfully passes to become a Blue Sword.
His first investigation unites him with the Baroness, Lady Ivy, who is desperate to learn the true fate of her missing father, Isaak. Jep reignites the stale case, and the relationship between the Baroness and Jep begins to fall on dangerous ground.
As the death toll rises, the clues dwindle. Jep will need to battle his self-doubt to discover the truth behind the corruption that plagues the town, and his fellow Blue Swords.
Blue Swords is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 250 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653835
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.6 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08D78S99M
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CCS1
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
James Horton left his hometown in rural Lincolnshire to join the police service in London at the age of nineteen. Serving as a police officer in several units, James has had his eyes opened to the highs and lows that comes with serving as a constable.
Suffering a stroke at the age of twenty-seven, James turned to historic action novels to help settle his mind and aid his recovery.
After his recovery, James decided to start writing his own novel, combining a career in the police and his passion of medieval stories. His first book, Blue Swords, the first of The Crimes and Crests Saga has been based on true events, merged with a historic twist.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Website: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
