Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Blue Swords: Book One of The Crimes & Crests Saga by James Horton

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Blue Swords: Book One of The Crimes & Crests Saga – a historical crime thriller by James Horton.

The year is 1411; Jep, a wandering peasant, has journeyed to the south in hope to break free from poverty.



On arriving at the vibrant town of Stanford, Jep witnesses what he perceives to be a brutal crime and bravely intervenes. Coming into difficulty, he is aided by a Blue Sword, a prestigious warrior, sworn to uphold the law. Inspired by the Sword’s abilities and social status, Jep goes to try-out and successfully passes to become a Blue Sword.



His first investigation unites him with the Baroness, Lady Ivy, who is desperate to learn the true fate of her missing father, Isaak. Jep reignites the stale case, and the relationship between the Baroness and Jep begins to fall on dangerous ground.



As the death toll rises, the clues dwindle. Jep will need to battle his self-doubt to discover the truth behind the corruption that plagues the town, and his fellow Blue Swords.



Blue Swords is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 250 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653835

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.6 x 22.9 cm



Amazon Kindle eBook: B08D78S99M

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CCS1

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

James Horton left his hometown in rural Lincolnshire to join the police service in London at the age of nineteen. Serving as a police officer in several units, James has had his eyes opened to the highs and lows that comes with serving as a constable.



Suffering a stroke at the age of twenty-seven, James turned to historic action novels to help settle his mind and aid his recovery.



After his recovery, James decided to start writing his own novel, combining a career in the police and his passion of medieval stories. His first book, Blue Swords, the first of The Crimes and Crests Saga has been based on true events, merged with a historic twist.



About Michael Terence Publishing - Website: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



