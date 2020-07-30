Archie Johnson Joins Corporate Connection Team as VP of Sales and Marketing

Press Releases Corporate Connection Press Release

“I am so excited for the opportunity to join Corporate Connection,” Johnson said. “The very first thing I noticed about this company is their commitment to excellence. From the above-and-beyond level of customer service that everyone strives to deliver to the quality of the furniture and housewares we provide for our clients, everything associated with this company is top notch.”



Johnson’s main responsibility in his new role will be to lead the sales and marketing team while focusing on business development. “My goal for Corporate Connection is to lead a strategic regional expansion while strengthening our position as an industry leader in the upstate,” Johnson said.



Johnson brings nearly 15 years of business and finance experience to Corporate Connection. “When we created this position, I knew Archie would be the perfect fit,” said Marsha R. Elrod, COO at Corporative Connection. “Between his people-oriented personality and career background, he was the total package to help Corporate Connection stand out to our customers.”



Corporate Connection partners with both individuals and companies to provide fully furnished apartment homes and rental furniture. Established in 2000 in Greenville, South Carolina, Corporate Connection is a WBENC-certified company committed to adapting to each of our customers’ unique temporary housing needs.



Greenville, SC, July 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Corporate Connection, a short-term furniture rental and temporary housing company in Greenville, SC, is proud to welcome Archie Johnson to the team as the company's first VP of Sales and Marketing."I am so excited for the opportunity to join Corporate Connection," Johnson said. "The very first thing I noticed about this company is their commitment to excellence. From the above-and-beyond level of customer service that everyone strives to deliver to the quality of the furniture and housewares we provide for our clients, everything associated with this company is top notch."Johnson's main responsibility in his new role will be to lead the sales and marketing team while focusing on business development. "My goal for Corporate Connection is to lead a strategic regional expansion while strengthening our position as an industry leader in the upstate," Johnson said.Johnson brings nearly 15 years of business and finance experience to Corporate Connection. "When we created this position, I knew Archie would be the perfect fit," said Marsha R. Elrod, COO at Corporative Connection. "Between his people-oriented personality and career background, he was the total package to help Corporate Connection stand out to our customers."About Corporate ConnectionCorporate Connection partners with both individuals and companies to provide fully furnished apartment homes and rental furniture. Established in 2000 in Greenville, South Carolina, Corporate Connection is a WBENC-certified company committed to adapting to each of our customers' unique temporary housing needs.Media ContactCompany Name: Corporate ConnectionContact Person: Archie JohnsonEmail: archie@corporateconnection.netPhone: (864) 627-4002Address: 701 Airport Rd.City: GreenvilleState: SCZip: 29607Country: United StatesWebsite: https://www.corporateconnection.net/

