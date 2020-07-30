No. 1 Super Food Manufacturer, Herbal Papaya Re-Brands to Herbal Goodness

Ever impassioned to support health among women and men across the globe, the team at Herbal Papaya continue to dedicate their life to sourcing and producing the highest quality superfood products, and over the past year Herbal Papaya has rebranded to Herbal Goodness to better reflect the wider variety in its range of products.

Dr. Okorafor launched a personal journey to find papaya products to support her health during pregnancy. Having been raised on fresh papaya, just off the trees in her native country, she was shocked to discover the radical difference between the non-GMO papaya she was raised on, and the GMO papaya varieties available in stores in the U.S.A. Knowing the health benefits of natural papaya, she started searching grocery stores and natural health food stores for any papaya product that compared to the papaya of her youth. She sought out organic papaya products but was surprised to realize such products did not exist.



“The change of name has not reduced the quality of our products in any way, it has only created a bigger brand through which we will continue to serve our loyal consumers. These new products will help you experience Goodness from within,” says Dr. Okorafor.



Now renamed, Herbal Goodness has added the following superfoods to their catalog; Graviola, Guava, Guayusa, Moringa, Bamboo. All of which come in Tea, Liquid Extract, Capsules, and Dried Leaves Pouch.



The vision of Herbal Goodness is to become the #1 U.S. manufacturer of unique SuperFood products, to support healthy living and impact our world. They want to introduce amazing superfoods to the U.S. while educating customers about their many natural health benefits.



