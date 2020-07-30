Private Placement Markets’ PPM Loans Introduces its New Correspondent Lending Channel

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Los Angeles, CA, July 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve Muehler, the Founder & Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, today announced that the firms Commercial Real Estate Financing Division (Private Placement Markets Loans – www.PPMLoans.com) will no longer be accepting financing applications from Mortgage Brokers, and will be focusing on growing its Correspondent Lending Operations, effective immediately.“I am excited with this change to our operations, though real estate finance only accounts for ten-percent of our overall business portfolio of services, it generally accounts for about ninety-percent of the firms problems, and this change will significantly change this.”According to Steve Muehler, the Correspondent Channel will feature all loan programs detailed at www.PPMLoans.com and www.EquityLockCommercial.com, and will allow Correspondents to Originate, Close and Fund Alternative Commercial Mortgage Loans in their Company’s Name, and will even allow for a "white label commercial mortgage loan servicing program."The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.comAdditional Online Resources:About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerAll trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Contact Information Private Placement Markets

Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



