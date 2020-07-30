Free Event Space for Nonprofit Organizations

Press Releases Lily Farm Fresh Event Center Press Release

Lily Farm Fresh Event Center, located 31 miles from downtown Denver, announced today they would be awarding free space for one nonprofit organization each month to hold a fundraising event at their spacious barn-inspired venue in Keenesburg, Colorado. The venue, which is situated on 80-acres of open land, can confidently adhere to social distancing guidelines with enough space to accommodate up to 75 guests safely on their large outdoor veranda and deck, and their spacious indoor hall. The event space will be provided for free on any non-peak day, a value of up to $1,995, which includes Monday through Thursday in high season and may include Fridays or Sundays in low season.



"We want to be part of the solution to our community’s needs," says Lily Morgan, Owner and CFO of Lily Farm Fresh Event Center and Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care. "I come from the nonprofit community in Denver, and I know first hand how difficult it can be to raise money. Events, galas and gatherings are a really fun and meaningful way, not only to raise money, but to connect with your membership and supporters."



Nonprofit organizations simply need to fill out a one-page application and submit it by the 1st of the month. The lucky organization will be chosen on the 20th and announced via Lily Farm Fresh Event Center's Facebook page. Lily Farm Fresh Event Center will also promote the organization across all of their social media channels.



The nonprofit can BYOB and/or bring their own food to put even more money in their coffers. Email Lilyfarmfreshskincare@gmail.com or call 303-455-4194 to get an application.



The Lily Farm Fresh Event Center has been open for 18 months, and is located on 80 beautiful acres, complete with mountain views, veranda and deck. "We believe outside festivities really add to the ambiance of any event," says Lily.



Lily Farm Fresh Event Center's roots are in Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care, Colorado's pioneer and longest running organic skin care company since 1986.



Lily Morgan (303) 668-1128 / (303)-455-4195 *CFO – Chief Farming Officer

lilyfarmfresheventcenter.com

Lily Morgan

303-455-4194



https://coloradofarmweddings.com/



