Bellatrix Releases New Sequel to Medical Detective Series Set on Vancouver Island

Bellatrix today released the first sequel in the Doctor Sababa medical detective series, by acclaimed writer Lawrence Winkler. Few current novels accurately portray the professional life of the Internal Medicine specialist. Set in the fictional coastal community of Harbour City, “The Next Casebook of Doctor Sababa” follows on the first two books in “The Casebook of Doctor Sababa,” already on its way to becoming a new literary classic.

Nanaimo, Canada, July 30, 2020 --(



“Sababa is what intelligence was, before it became artificial,” said Winkler.



The Bellatrix team is delighted with the quality and epic originality of Winkler’s latest work in their venture into this new genre. Destined to become a literary classic, this exciting mystery is the second in the Doctor Sababa series, three books over four seasons. "The Next Casebook of Doctor Sababa" is available in print or ebook or audiobook editions on Amazon and several other platforms.



Bellatrix is a small innovative publisher located in Nanaimo, Canada. Offering more erudite and thoughtful literary works, it is committed to bringing the reader "from the electron to the existential." It currently markets fifteen titles of fascinating reading. If you'd like more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Lawrence Winkler through his website www.lawrencewinkler.com. Nanaimo, Canada, July 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bellatrix today released the first sequel in the Doctor Sababa medical detective series, by acclaimed writer Lawrence Winkler. Set in a fictional coastal community on Vancouver Island, "The Next Casebook of Doctor Sababa" continues the story of the Sage of the Salish Sea, an internal medicine consultant at Harbour City Regional Hospital, his ability to sleuth out difficult diagnoses, and his struggle with difficult diagnoses, caught between the suits and the snowflakes.“Sababa is what intelligence was, before it became artificial,” said Winkler.The Bellatrix team is delighted with the quality and epic originality of Winkler’s latest work in their venture into this new genre. Destined to become a literary classic, this exciting mystery is the second in the Doctor Sababa series, three books over four seasons. "The Next Casebook of Doctor Sababa" is available in print or ebook or audiobook editions on Amazon and several other platforms.Bellatrix is a small innovative publisher located in Nanaimo, Canada. Offering more erudite and thoughtful literary works, it is committed to bringing the reader "from the electron to the existential." It currently markets fifteen titles of fascinating reading. If you'd like more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Lawrence Winkler through his website www.lawrencewinkler.com.