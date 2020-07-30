Announcing Public Safety Location Intelligence™ from GeoComm

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

Saint Cloud, MN, July 30, 2020 --(



In an emergency every second counts and GIS data has never played a more important role in mission critical public safety. Today, when a 9-1-1 call is placed, a patchwork of technology provides limited additional data about the location on different screens or in different applications, hurting our ability to utilize all of the valuable location content available to support emergency response.



Public Safety Location Intelligence combines high quality locally authoritative maps with verified, curated additional supportive map data and live location content into a single consolidated service that can feed into any public safety mapping application to ensure the right data is provided to emergency 9-1-1 call centers and emergency responder applications at the right time.



“We are excited to empower emergency responders with Public Safety Location Intelligence that provides the context and location information required for fast and accurate emergency response, whether the 9-1-1 call is indoors or outdoors,” John Brosowsky, GeoComm Vice President of Innovation.



Visit their new website at www.geo-comm.com where you can learn more about the value Public Safety Location Intelligence can bring to your agency.



About GeoComm:

GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com. Contact Information GeoComm

Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



