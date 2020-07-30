GenZ Designs Offers GenZ Score Report to Help "Brands Make People Happy"

Press Releases GenZ Designs Press Release

Using extensive research, testing, and experimentation, GenZ Designs empowers authenticity in a time of information overload.

Generation Z, the consumer demographic between the ages of 12-24, has risen during the global pandemic to be one of the most influential consumer forces in the world. The GenZ Score Report evaluates brands’ ability to connect to their Generation Z consumer base using 110+ quantifiable and qualitative criteria. Built upon over a year of research, testing and experimentation with researchers at top institutions, the GenZ Score shows brands exactly where they stand with Generation Z and recommendations on how to improve.



“In a world of information overload, Generation Z is looking for authentic and inviting content that in the end, makes them happy,” said Andrew Roth, founder, GenZ Designs. “With the GenZ Score Report, GenZ Designs enables companies to assess how effectively they are reaching their target Generation Z audience, encouraging them to reevaluate how people-centric and appealing their content is.”



The GenZ Score Report is now available at $500 on GenZ Designs’ website, https://genzdesigns.com.



Composed of 30+ college students and recent graduates around the world, GenZ Designs is the first brand consultancy to cater to Generation Z, from Generation Z itself. Founded in June 2020 during the COVID-19 international crisis, GenZ Designs offers products that help brands engage Generation Z, the consumer demographic between the ages of 12 and 24 that is quickly becoming the most influential consumer base in the world. To learn more about GenZ Designs, please visit https://genzdesigns.com/.

