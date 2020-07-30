Independent Hip Hop Artist and Songwriter SEQNCE Announces New Single, "Fallen Soul"

Press Releases Seqnce Press Release

Surrey, Canada, July 30, 2020 --(



Written by Seqnce and produced by producer Ross Gossage, "Fallen Soul" serves as the follow-up to his recent releases "Hood Love" and "Hidden Passion" which was selected as some of the top songs coming from the underground music scene in Vancouver.



At 14 years old Dyamontae started song-writing and ever since has been practicing and perfecting his craft in all genres. As he grew up he didn’t have a huge interest in music, before the name Seqnce started appearing around the city of Vancouver, Dyamontae was a community football player. He was a top athlete student throughout his school years and was an outstanding football player in the city. Before Dyamontae had dreams of becoming a professional music artist, he had his mind set on making it to the NFL, football was his passion and he loved all sports, but he suddenly quit athletics and started pursuing a music career.



Dyamontae Sang-Walker is a rising American artist-songwriter born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He first debuted as a Public Figure on Instagram, with his entertaining triller videos, and cartoons of himself helping him reach over ten thousand followers.



Being an independent artist, Seqnce released his debut single “Hidden Passion,” a vibey, Pop, Hip Hop anthem about “overcoming life's unfortunate bringings but you just have to keep being positive.” Seqnce is one of the few artists in Vancouver that is rising independently, although he is not a worldwide known artist, he has not stopped being consistent when it comes to making and releasing music, he has been releasing music for about a year now.



