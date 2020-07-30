Loveforce International Releases New Songs on Billy Ray Charles

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, July 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International is releasing two new singles on Southern Soul Legend Billy Ray Charles. The songs release will be combined with an e-book Giveaway. The new Billy Ray Charles Singles are “Jesus Will Heal Us” and “No Money No Friends.” The e-book given away is The Loveforce International Reader Volume 2.“Jesus Will Heal Us” is written and performed in the Southern Soul Gospel tradition. The song’s lyric focuses on the power of Jesus to heal the world through his love. The song “No Money No Friends” is about the type of friends who only show up when you are flush with cash and disappears from your life when you are broke. That song is a mixture of Southern Soul, Hip Hop and Straight R&B.The e-book being given away "The Loveforce International Reader Volume 2" features 8 different stories from 8 different books by 3 different authors. It features writings ranging from personal faith, bartering, a wet woman, a big fish, a killing season, teachers and random quotes. The book will be given away on Friday July 31 to coincide with the release of “No Money No Friends.”“We are very proud to be releasing product on an artist as renowned as Billy Ray Charles,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.The singles will be released on Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Deezer, Tidal, Media Net, Jio Saavn, Pandora, KKBox, Napster, and You Tube Music. The book will be given away on Amazon worldwide.For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

