Cyril & Dorsie Publishing Publishes First Children's Picture Book Co-Authored by Family Trio

Cyril and Dorsie Publishing releases its first children's picture book which features a charismatic six-year-old along a 21 day journey.

London, United Kingdom, August 01, 2020 --(



"Everyone's Home" is a simple and exciting children's picture book with a storyline that is enjoyable for the entire family.



This picture book follows the adventures of six (6) year old Meka and her family has they spend quality time together during twenty-one (21) days. The family consists of Meka, Mom, Dad and her teenage sister. Throughout the thirty-two (32) page picture book, the adventurous Meka plans for a unique and delightful three week experience with her family she will never forget.



About the Authors



Tatiana Handfield is a trained teacher of English Language and Literature at the secondary level. She enjoys writing short stories, poems, plays and children’s books which displays and celebrates the vibrantly unique culture of the Turks and Caicos Islands.



Keshia Handfield is a business graduate, writer and creative artist. She enjoys helping others, gardening, cooking nutritional meals and nurturing the minds of young people. She currently lives on the beautiful island of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands with her family.



Altrisha Robinson is a former English teacher from the Turks and Caicos Islands who now resides in England. She's a noteworthy up and coming author who has co-authored two amazing novels "The Lonely Wish-giver" and "Frozen by Fire" organized and published by writing giant Grammarly. These days you can find her researching for her newest crime series, enjoying the diverse British weather or with her nose in a good novel.

Tatiana Handfield

649-245-6432



https://cyrildorsiepublish.wixsite.com/website



