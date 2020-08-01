Patriot American Flag Co. Donates Giant Flag Art to Omaha Police Officer's Association in Support of Law Enforcement

Press Releases Patriot American Flag Co. Press Release

Omaha, NE, August 01, 2020



Christine Steele, artist and owner of Patriot American Flag Co., has offered the giant Wooden American flag to the Omaha Police department. As her father served in the US Military, she realizes the importance of service to country and service to community. Besides managing law and order, the department also does other community relations programs such as the P.A.C.E. program in South Omaha with the Latino Peace Officers Association or LPOA. The artist also takes part in volunteering for these by offering to do the Face Painting for the children.



“The LPOA gives away bikes and basketball hoops to the kids, among other things in their events. I’ve seen first hand the good they are doing for the Omaha community and I’m appreciative of the hard work they do. As a gesture of appreciation, Patriot American Flag Co. is donating an 8 Ft Giant American Flag customized with the thin blue line for the Police Union hall,” says the artist.



She has been making Wooden American flags, Rustic flags, Challenge Coin Holder Flags, Memorial Keepsake Flags, Commendation Award Flags, Personalization for flags, and more. The artist’s contribution gets its due appreciation from the force too. Anthony Conner, President of the Omaha Police Officers Association, is appreciative of this gesture, especially now. “We’ve placed the flag on the stage where the membership meetings happen and it comes at a great time. It’s going to give our officers / public servants a piece of pride.” The plaque on the flag reads “We’ve got your 6. – Patriot American Flag Co.”



Latino Peace Officers’ Association President, Johnny Palermo is appreciative of Steele. She has been working with the kids through events while also doing the P.A.C.E. Mural. P.A.C.E. is an acronym for Police Athletics for Community Engagement. Her artistic creations come in all shapes and sizes customized to the clients’ needs and preferences.



Christine Steele

1-402-208-9454



www.patriotamericanflags.com



