Multi-Currency, Multi-Platform Wallet - Guarda Lists XinFin Mainnet Coin XDC

Guarda lists XinFin Mainnet Coin XDC on 29 July 2020.

Singapore, Singapore, August 01, 2020 --(



About Guarda

Guarda is a multi-cryptocurrency wallet that is available on the Web, Desktop (MacOS, Windows, Linux), Chrome Extension, and Mobile (IOS and Android) platforms and supports a load of cryptocurrencies. It also provides non-custodial services to let its users send, receive, or store crypto without registration. Presently, Guarda is supporting over 45 blockchains and 10,000 tokens that include, Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, etc. Built-in services let users buy and exchange crypto without leaving the wallet.



About XDC

Contact Information XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

Nadar Suresh

+91-9092193019



www.xinfin.org



