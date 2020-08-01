Press Releases Devart Press Release

Receive press releases from Devart: By Email RSS Feeds: Devart Excel Add-ins Got SSL and SSH Support for Direct Oracle Connections

Devart introduced new Excel Add-ins v. 2.5 with SSL and SSH support for direct Oracle connections.

Prague, Czech Republic, August 01, 2020 --(



For the SSH protocol, Excel Add-in for Oracle supports public key and password SSH authentication. Thus, users can specify authentication type, SSH username and password or a private key and passphrase, acceptable ciphers, SSH host and port, etc. in the Advanced parameters when setting up a connection to Oracle.



Devart Excel Add-ins allow users to work with database and cloud data in Microsoft Excel as with usual Excel spreadsheets. External data can be edited as it is usually made in Excel and then saved back to the data source.



Learn more about the recent release at the official Devart blog - https://blog.devart.com/ssl-and-ssh-support-for-direct-oracle-connections-in-excel-add-ins-2-5.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/ Prague, Czech Republic, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Devart, a recognized vendor of database management software and world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out new Excel Add-ins 2.5 with support for secure SSL and SSH connections to Oracle. Now users can connect both to on-premises Oracle and Oracle Database Cloud - a Database as a Service (DBaaS) solution from Oracle - via secure SSL/TLS and SSH protocols in the Direct connection mode.For the SSH protocol, Excel Add-in for Oracle supports public key and password SSH authentication. Thus, users can specify authentication type, SSH username and password or a private key and passphrase, acceptable ciphers, SSH host and port, etc. in the Advanced parameters when setting up a connection to Oracle.Devart Excel Add-ins allow users to work with database and cloud data in Microsoft Excel as with usual Excel spreadsheets. External data can be edited as it is usually made in Excel and then saved back to the data source.Learn more about the recent release at the official Devart blog - https://blog.devart.com/ssl-and-ssh-support-for-direct-oracle-connections-in-excel-add-ins-2-5.htmlAbout DevartDevart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/ Contact Information Devart

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Devart