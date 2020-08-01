Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort Now Taking Reservations for Fall Travel

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Press Release

Daytona Beach, FL, August 01, 2020 --(



General manager Diab Bannout stated, “We look forward to welcoming guests this fall. Our oceanfront resort is widely popular with those traveling with small children thanks to our easy beach access. Guests can access the beach right outside our back door, no need to cross a street. Our pool is open with plenty of outdoor seating and our on-site tiki bar and restaurant are also available a few days each week. We can assure guests our resort is very clean as our staff is taking extra precautions with sanitation and cleaning. We are closely following best practices as recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and for the safety of our guests and staff we encourage social distancing as well. Daytona Beach is open for business and we are looking forward to welcoming guests this fall.”



The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn never charges a resort fee and their rates always include free parking, wi-fi, daily grab and go breakfast and unlimited access to the beach and on-site inground swimming pool. This oceanfront resorts offers a variety of room types and each room offers either a balcony or patio option. Bannout added, “Guests love the flexible we offer in our room types. Many enjoy the balconies for their view. Our proximity to many local attractions is also in our favor. Daytona Beach is home to many ride-share services, guests don’t necessarily need a rental car. We are a short drive from the Daytona Beach Airport as well as the Daytona International Speedway, the Daytona Beach Pier, Angell and Phelps Chocolate Factory, many area restaurants and attractions including the Daytona Lagoon Water Park and Arcade. Families, couples, solo travelers and groups flock to Daytona Beach every fall for our beach and the many attractions the area has to offer. Fall is a great time to visit Daytona Beach!”



Travelers looking to follow the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn on social media are invited to follow their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/bwakutiki/. Travelers looking to hear what others say about the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn are invited to visit this oceanfront resort on Trip Advisor where they will read many 5-star reviews.



Group travel is also welcome at the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn. Tour busses are encouraged and groups of travelers can book several room blocks simply by calling the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn’s reservations team at 1-800-780-7234. This hotel is located at 2225 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida 32118.



Kellie Gustin

1-800-258-8454



https://bwakutiki.com/



