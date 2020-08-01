River Tree Arts Presents "Small Works Fundraiser" September 4 - 7, 2020 / Virtual and In-Person Event

Press Releases River Tree Arts Press Release

The event will feature over 60 talented, local artists and over 80 pieces of art. 100% of proceeds will benefit River Tree Arts Non-Profit Community Arts Center in Kennebunk, Maine.

There will also be a live stream auction featuring additional pieces from recognized artists. The event will be conducted primarily online starting Labor Day weekend, but we are also offering in-person previews, via reservations, for both patrons and artists.



River Tree Arts, a nonprofit community arts center located in Kennebunk, Maine, serves over 700 students of all ages annually. RTA students take private or group music lessons, theater workshops, and a variety of visual art classes throughout the year. Scholarships are available to make arts experiences accessible to all.



Join them online on September 7, 2020 to help River Tree Arts meet their goal to raise $10,000 during the event. All proceeds will help support the many programs that have been enriching our community for over 30 years.



For more information about the event visit: https://www.rivertreegallery.org/



Schedule of Events:



In-Person Previews

Friday, September 4 (5-7pm) / Saturday, September 5 (11am-3pm) / Sunday, September 6​ (11am-3pm)



Virtual Auction / Live Stream begins (auction pieces only)

Monday, September 7 | 6-7pm



Small Works Fundraiser begins online

Monday, September 7 | Starting at 7pm



Questions:

Kennebunk, ME, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Save the date for the River Tree Arts Small Works Fundraiser. This will be their biggest fundraiser of the year. The event will feature over 60 talented, local artists and over 80 pieces of art. Each piece will sell for $125 and 100% of proceeds will benefit River Tree Arts Non-Profit Community Arts Center in Kennebunk, Maine.

There will also be a live stream auction featuring additional pieces from recognized artists. The event will be conducted primarily online starting Labor Day weekend, but we are also offering in-person previews, via reservations, for both patrons and artists.

River Tree Arts, a nonprofit community arts center located in Kennebunk, Maine, serves over 700 students of all ages annually. RTA students take private or group music lessons, theater workshops, and a variety of visual art classes throughout the year. Scholarships are available to make arts experiences accessible to all.

Join them online on September 7, 2020 to help River Tree Arts meet their goal to raise $10,000 during the event. All proceeds will help support the many programs that have been enriching our community for over 30 years.

For more information about the event visit: https://www.rivertreegallery.org/

Schedule of Events:

In-Person Previews
Friday, September 4 (5-7pm) / Saturday, September 5 (11am-3pm) / Sunday, September 6​ (11am-3pm)

Virtual Auction / Live Stream begins (auction pieces only)
Monday, September 7 | 6-7pm

Small Works Fundraiser begins online
Monday, September 7 | Starting at 7pm

Questions:
To learn more, please visit https://www.rivertreegallery.org/ or email gallery@rivertreearts.org

Contact Information
River Tree Arts
Cathryn Majorossy
207-967-9120
rivertreearts.org

Cathryn Majorossy

207-967-9120



rivertreearts.org



