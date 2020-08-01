Nashville Religion Communicators Council to Hear from Free For Life International

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Due to the onset of COVID-19, RCC members have been meeting virtually, for the most part, since March. The August meeting will be no different and will take place over Zoom.



RCC will hear from a special guest with Free for Life International, a non-profit organization with the mission to identify, assist, and restore life to the victims and survivors of human trafficking. Their vision, while simply stated, is bold, "freedom for all."



“We’re so glad to have Free for Life present to the RCC in any capacity,” says Julie Brinker, RCC Communications Coordinator, “It is one of the most important human trafficking awareness and restoration organizations in the country.”



During the July meeting, RCC members heard from Aisha Lbhalla, Founder of the Muslim Women's Council. Aisha recently was one of three people asked by the Faith & Culture Center about the national conversation about race. She answered questions on "What are some things racism has taught her?" and "What would she tell a non-Black person that wants to become Anti-racist?"



The conversation began with deep topics on race relations in the country, drawing from RCC members’ personal experiences, to the COVID-19 pandemic and how members’ lives have changed or been impacted with everything that has happened during 2020.



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



