B2Brazil and the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil Sign a Partnership Agreement

Leading B2B trade portal in Brazil and the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil - CNA, the national entity representing Brazilian rural producers, enter into close an agreement to launch Mercado CNA, the principal online trading platform for the agricultural sector.

Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 01, 2020 --(



B2Brazil, the main B2B international business portal in the Americas with over 160,000 registered companies, and CNA, the main national representative of the Brazilian agricultural sector, will offer digital solutions so that small farmers can sell their products directly to final buyers, creating new channels for direct sales. The partnership has the strategic objective of offering a complete solution to rural producers, enabling the offer of agricultural inputs with competitive prices, and integrating with logistics companies to facilitate delivery, in addition to the active participation of buyers looking for their products directly from the farm.



“B2Brazil aims to facilitate trade for micro, small and medium-sized companies, connecting buyers and sellers worldwide. We believe that all the customization made for Mercado CNA will greatly help small Brazilian rural producers to create new sales channels through the digital world,” said Alexandre Ferreira Martins, a partner and director of B2Brazil. "The strength and recognition of CNA, the legal and principal representative of rural producers in Brazil, brings a lot of credibility to the project and enables the massive participation of multiple companies linked to the agricultural sector that seek to bring solutions to producers in this moment of crisis."



"We are very excited about the launch of Mercado CNA," said Wilson Brandão, CNA’s Business Manager. "This pandemic has considerably accelerated the digitization process and small rural producers could not be left out of this market. As the sector's legal and principal representative entity, we needed to bring a solution so that our member companies could promote and market their products online directly to final buyers. More importantly, we are helping rural producers to structure themselves at this moment for a process of selling rural products online that will consolidate even after the end of the pandemic.”



With the launch of Mercado CNA, rural producers can now create their online profiles and promote their products directly to final buyers. The next stages of the project involve the integration with logistics companies and autonomous carriers, the offer of agricultural inputs with different conditions for the audience and the possibility of carrying out online transactions on the platform as a major rural e-commerce channel.



About B2Brazil

B2Brazil is the leading B2B trading platform in the Americas, focused on generating business-to-business contacts and transactions between Brazilian and international companies. B2Brazil is the solution for companies that want to expand their business effectively and efficiently, increasing international sales and prospecting global customers. The main business is to be an important commercial facilitator between Brazil and the world through its online platforms in Portuguese, English, Spanish and Chinese.



About CNA

