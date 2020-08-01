Press Releases EndoSoft Press Release

Receive press releases from EndoSoft: By Email RSS Feeds: EndoVault® Receives Secure Message Delivery Certification in Australia

Schenectady, NY, August 01, 2020 --(



The key benefits of using the SMD platform include interoperability and streamlining the workflow for healthcare providers. The SMD platform provides enhanced security and prevents the unauthorized interception of clinical information and documents. Any provider sending a message receives a notification of the successful message delivery and decryption by intended organizations or providers. SMD will reduce paper correspondence and the time personnel spends managing clinical documents and information. These benefits will improve the security, timeliness of clinical information, and therefore improving the quality of care received.



Adding another pillar to EndoSoft’s best-of-breed software, the Secure Message Delivery offers increased functionality to their providers with supporting documents including MDM Discharge Summary, MDM e-Referral, MDM Specialist Letter and Patient Referral (REF-I12). These functionalities result in the following benefits:



- Enhanced search capabilities across multiple secure messaging providers by using a federated provider directory service.

- Interoperability and message exchange with different secure messaging-enabled software products by utilizing standardized messages.

- The ability to securely exchange messages based on current and future Australian encryption standards.



For more information on secure messaging, visit https://www.digitalhealth.gov.au/get-started-with-digital-health/what-is-digital-health/secure-messaging.



About EndoSoft®



With over 50,000 clinical users worldwide and 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a multitude of specialties to meet nearly every clinician’s needs including Gastroenterology Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Urology, just to name a few along with Nursing, Infusion, scheduling and inventory management. EndoVault® is the most advanced EHR on the market today boasting Complete inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty EHR Meaningful Use Certification and extensive migration experience.



For more information, contact:



EndoSoft®

Ashley Boyce 518-831-8095

aboyce@endosoft.com Schenectady, NY, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- EndoSoft® is pleased to announce that EndoVault® 3.2.1.0 has been certified by the Australian Digital Health Agency to use the Secure Message Delivery (SMD) platform. EndoVault® 3.2.1.0 users will now communicate key components of integrated and coordinated care of patients with any provider in the country, that utilizes the SMD platform. All providers using the platform will also have the National Authentication Service for Health (NASH) certificate of security and be on the Australian Provider Directory to send secure messages. This version of EndoVault® 3.2.1.0 will be released on July 30, 2020.The key benefits of using the SMD platform include interoperability and streamlining the workflow for healthcare providers. The SMD platform provides enhanced security and prevents the unauthorized interception of clinical information and documents. Any provider sending a message receives a notification of the successful message delivery and decryption by intended organizations or providers. SMD will reduce paper correspondence and the time personnel spends managing clinical documents and information. These benefits will improve the security, timeliness of clinical information, and therefore improving the quality of care received.Adding another pillar to EndoSoft’s best-of-breed software, the Secure Message Delivery offers increased functionality to their providers with supporting documents including MDM Discharge Summary, MDM e-Referral, MDM Specialist Letter and Patient Referral (REF-I12). These functionalities result in the following benefits:- Enhanced search capabilities across multiple secure messaging providers by using a federated provider directory service.- Interoperability and message exchange with different secure messaging-enabled software products by utilizing standardized messages.- The ability to securely exchange messages based on current and future Australian encryption standards.For more information on secure messaging, visit https://www.digitalhealth.gov.au/get-started-with-digital-health/what-is-digital-health/secure-messaging.About EndoSoft®With over 50,000 clinical users worldwide and 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a multitude of specialties to meet nearly every clinician’s needs including Gastroenterology Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Urology, just to name a few along with Nursing, Infusion, scheduling and inventory management. EndoVault® is the most advanced EHR on the market today boasting Complete inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty EHR Meaningful Use Certification and extensive migration experience.For more information, contact:EndoSoft®Ashley Boyce 518-831-8095aboyce@endosoft.com Contact Information Endosoft

Ashley Boyce

518-831-8095



www.endosoft.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EndoSoft