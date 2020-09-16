LA Author’s Timely Debut Book Maps Out the Universe of Single Motherhood and Her Journey to Power, Truth and Self-Acceptance

Press Releases Unsolicited Press Press Release

Amy Shimshon-Santo, in cooperation with Unsolicited Press, releases a new poetry collection.

Portland, OR, September 16, 2020 -- Unsolicited Press announces the long-awaited release of a debut poetry collection by Amy Shimshon-Santo. "Even the Milky Way is Undocumented" is a testament to the lost, the loved, the courageous. The collection includes the viral poems "no (no. 10)" which has been used by educators to teach personal consent to students.

Pushcart Award nominee, Amy Shimshon-Santo is a writer and educator from Dogtown, a place in Los Angeles that no longer exists. Shimshon-Santo, who has been widely interviewed by outlets including BBC radio, speaks to a moment in history framed by crises in public health and public culture. "Poetry is designed for the subtle work of liberation," the author said in an interview with Frontier Poetry. Placeholder Press in the United Kingdom describes her work as having "seemingly effortless mastery that can only come from meticulous and dedicated work" and calls her poems "companions for all of us, lost and afraid in a time of crisis."

"Even the Milky Way is Undocumented" (978-1-950730-29-2) is available (paperback, ebook, and audio) directly from the publisher and all major retailers. Ingram Book Group distributes the title to the market.

