Attorney Daniel Vaswani Discusses Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Prisons | Red Metric Law is a Criminal Defense Law Firm That Specializes in DUIs

Attorney Daniel Vaswani discusses the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US prison systems and the potential consequences. Mr. Vaswani is the owner of Red Metric Law, a California based criminal defense law firm that specializes in DUI cases.

Oakland, CA, August 01, 2020



"As one can imagine, if an individual cannot maintain six feet of social distancing or have adequate access to masks and the materials necessary to keep their hands clean and keep things around them clean - it's impossible to stop it from spreading," said Mr. Vaswani.



He also urges us to remember prison guards must go in and out of the facilities and be in close contact with inmates. Furthermore, visitors are consistently going in and out of the facilities as well.



Mr. Vaswani does propose a potential remedy for this issue which would be to decrease the amount of inmates in jails and prisons. In order to do this, those that are not violent criminals would have to be released on probation.



"The fact we're not dealing with this issue is going to cause more and more people to die. Think about what position someone is going to be in if they are sent to jail. I am fighting vehemently for my clients, making sure the ones in custody are finding some way out," said Mr. Vaswani.



To get in contact with attorney Daniel Vaswani, please contact Red Metric Law at 1-8338-NO-JAIL



-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541

-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607

-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105

-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336

Amit John

1.510.999.5879



www.redmetric.com



