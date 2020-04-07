Former Hollywood Actress Debuts Amazon #1 New Release Chronicling Rescue Dog Who Saved Her from Suicide

Press Releases Amanda Gist Press Release

"10 Reasons Dogs Are the Absolute Best: A Book of Tiny Tails," from first-time author Amanda Gist, will have dog owners worldwide viewing their most loyal companions through new eyes.

Reno, NV, August 01, 2020 --(



Haylie’s impact on Amanda’s life is nothing short of remarkable and will have pet owners across the globe finding a new appreciation for their relationships with those furry friends who share our hearts and homes.



Published by Soulful Creative Studios

ISBN: 978-1-7353711-0-8

Publishing date: 07/04/2020

Available online at https://amzn.to/3jaYGbs



Amanda is a first-time author who moved into a career as a writer and speaker after leaving an acting career in Hollywood to take care of her failing mental and physical health. She writes and speaks on a wide range of topics, from the rescue dog that saved her to difficult conversations about mental health and eating disorders. Her passion is personal growth topics like self-compassion, feeding your soul, finding your truth, and learning to get back up after a dream has been shattered. She blogs and offers free resources at https://amandagist.com/.



310-902-1039



www.amandagist.com



