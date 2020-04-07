PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Former Hollywood Actress Debuts Amazon #1 New Release Chronicling Rescue Dog Who Saved Her from Suicide


"10 Reasons Dogs Are the Absolute Best: A Book of Tiny Tails," from first-time author Amanda Gist, will have dog owners worldwide viewing their most loyal companions through new eyes.

Reno, NV, August 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- At a time when depression and suicide rates are rising drastically in connection with Coronavirus, "10 Reasons Dogs Are the Absolute Best" outlines both laughable and heart-tugging stories of a rescue dog named Haylie that enable those who may be losing hope to find something to hold onto - Amanda’s story of finding a reason to live.

Haylie’s impact on Amanda’s life is nothing short of remarkable and will have pet owners across the globe finding a new appreciation for their relationships with those furry friends who share our hearts and homes.

Published by Soulful Creative Studios
ISBN: 978-1-7353711-0-8
Publishing date: 07/04/2020
Available online at https://amzn.to/3jaYGbs

Amanda is a first-time author who moved into a career as a writer and speaker after leaving an acting career in Hollywood to take care of her failing mental and physical health. She writes and speaks on a wide range of topics, from the rescue dog that saved her to difficult conversations about mental health and eating disorders. Her passion is personal growth topics like self-compassion, feeding your soul, finding your truth, and learning to get back up after a dream has been shattered. She blogs and offers free resources at https://amandagist.com/.

If you’d like more information about or a review copy of "10 Reasons Dogs Are the Absolute Best," or to schedule an interview with Amanda, please contact (310) 902-1039 or amanda@amandagist.com.
Contact Information
Amanda Gist
310-902-1039
Contact
www.amandagist.com

