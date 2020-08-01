PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller...

Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in South Eugene


Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Home in South Eugene Neighborhood

Eugene, OR, August 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This home features large and open spaces, you will find vaulted ceilings in the oversized family room as well as large windows allowing for natural light. The kitchen offers a butcher block island, white cabinetry, pantry, and more. The master suite is spacious and includes a full bathroom, dual closets, and private access to the backyard. Outside you will find a large deck area and landscaped yard.

4041 Dillard Rd. is listed for $354,900.

If you are interested in this home or other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help