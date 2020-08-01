The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in South Eugene

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Home in South Eugene Neighborhood

Eugene, OR, August 01, 2020



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home features large and open spaces, you will find vaulted ceilings in the oversized family room as well as large windows allowing for natural light. The kitchen offers a butcher block island, white cabinetry, pantry, and more. The master suite is spacious and includes a full bathroom, dual closets, and private access to the backyard. Outside you will find a large deck area and landscaped yard.4041 Dillard Rd. is listed for $354,900.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

