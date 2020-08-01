Integrated Investment Research Q2 Earnings Up from Q1

Press Releases Integrated Investment Research Press Release

Tokyo, Japan, August 01, 2020 --(



Chief Finance Officer Heng Lim spoke about the results. "It has been an indifferent year after Q1 results having dropped slightly from the Previous Quarter; it was important to get a positive result for Q2. We have managed to achieve this mainly due to the fact we have been investing heavily into the gold market which has allowed our clients and Integrated Investment Research to reap the results.



"We are expecting more of the same in Q3 as a 2nd wave becomes a reality around the world, this will only have further impact on the financial markets and for now our stance on gold will not change. Integrated Investment Research see the price of gold rising to the $2,200 level by year end."

Michael Turner

03-5847-3520



https://integratedinvestmentresearch.com/



