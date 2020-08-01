Press Releases IPEVO Press Release

Receive press releases from IPEVO: By Email RSS Feeds: Do More with IPEVO’s DO-CAM Document Camera

IPEVO has just released its most portable document camera yet.

Sunnyvale, CA, August 01, 2020 --(



“Due to the huge shift towards remote work, it has been extremely important for us to listen and adapt to the customer’s needs,” said Royce Hong, IPEVO’s CEO. “By leading this new culture based around virtual dialogue, we believe it’s crucial for everyone to be able to do what they love and share what they do, without being confined to one location.”



With the rise of remote work and distance learning, professionals, regardless of their field, are now constantly searching for a solution that can help make the transition as smooth as possible. DO-CAM satisfies the need for a compact but powerful camera that is capable of both acting as a webcam and a document camera. The ability to constantly and seamlessly switch between the two angles makes it a must have for teleworkers, regardless of their profession.



Sporting a sleek and simple design, DO-CAM’s prowess lies in its versatility and portability. With 4 interconnected sections that are all adjustable, the DO-CAM is capable of a wide array of different angles. At just 0.74 lbs and having the footprint of a small handheld pencil case with a USB cable that can be stored up beneath the body, DO-CAM is convenient to use, store and carry around, perfect for users who are constantly on the go.



DO-CAM’s only button is placed right next to the camera rotation handle. With just one click, the button allows the user to flip the image when switching between document sharing and face to face communication, ensuring the image is always the right side up. Despite its compact design, DO-CAM’s 8MP Sony CMOS image sensor allows for exceptional image quality, fast focus and excellent color reproduction.



The DO-CAM is now available for $129 and can be purchased through either IPEVO’s Online Store or Amazon.



For more information about the DO-CAM, visit: https://www.ipevo.com/products/do-cam



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, IPEVO is an EdTech company that makes and sells versatile visual communication tools. Designed with users in mind, IPEVO offers simple, affordable software, document cameras, and communication tools to help people create, teach, learn, inspire, and collaborate effortlessly and efficiently in an interconnected world. Sunnyvale, CA, August 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The key leader in visual communication technology, IPEVO, has just released the newest and most versatile addition to their lineup, the DO-CAM.“Due to the huge shift towards remote work, it has been extremely important for us to listen and adapt to the customer’s needs,” said Royce Hong, IPEVO’s CEO. “By leading this new culture based around virtual dialogue, we believe it’s crucial for everyone to be able to do what they love and share what they do, without being confined to one location.”With the rise of remote work and distance learning, professionals, regardless of their field, are now constantly searching for a solution that can help make the transition as smooth as possible. DO-CAM satisfies the need for a compact but powerful camera that is capable of both acting as a webcam and a document camera. The ability to constantly and seamlessly switch between the two angles makes it a must have for teleworkers, regardless of their profession.Sporting a sleek and simple design, DO-CAM’s prowess lies in its versatility and portability. With 4 interconnected sections that are all adjustable, the DO-CAM is capable of a wide array of different angles. At just 0.74 lbs and having the footprint of a small handheld pencil case with a USB cable that can be stored up beneath the body, DO-CAM is convenient to use, store and carry around, perfect for users who are constantly on the go.DO-CAM’s only button is placed right next to the camera rotation handle. With just one click, the button allows the user to flip the image when switching between document sharing and face to face communication, ensuring the image is always the right side up. Despite its compact design, DO-CAM’s 8MP Sony CMOS image sensor allows for exceptional image quality, fast focus and excellent color reproduction.The DO-CAM is now available for $129 and can be purchased through either IPEVO’s Online Store or Amazon.For more information about the DO-CAM, visit: https://www.ipevo.com/products/do-camBased in Sunnyvale, CA, IPEVO is an EdTech company that makes and sells versatile visual communication tools. Designed with users in mind, IPEVO offers simple, affordable software, document cameras, and communication tools to help people create, teach, learn, inspire, and collaborate effortlessly and efficiently in an interconnected world. Contact Information IPEVO Inc.

Oscar Tu

408-490-3085



www.ipevo.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from IPEVO