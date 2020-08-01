Jason Groth Earns Certified Financial Fiduciary® (CFF) Designation

Jason Groth, Advisor at Safe Harbor Solutions, has earned the Certified Financial Fiduciary® (CFF) designation. He joins a growing group of financial professionals who have earned the Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation and can immediately and clearly demonstrate how they practice a fundamental obligation to always put their clients’ best interest first.

The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries (NACFF) was created to provide all the information, tools, and resources needed for financial professionals to ensure they are compliant with fiduciary standards. They have taken it a step further by providing a comprehensive fiduciary training program and certification process that will further establish qualified financial professionals as a Certified Financial Fiduciary® (CFF).



To become a Certified Financial Fiduciary®, Jason Groth met the following requirements:



- Exemplified the highest standards of morals, ethics, and fiduciary standards of service

- Successfully completed a rigorous training and certification process

- Passed a certification exam with a score of 75% or better

- Passed a full background check and is in good standing with all state and federal license requirements

- Business office was reviewed for best practices and compliance

- Completed and submitted the signed CFF Application for Certification.

- Agreed to the NACFF terms of awarding and maintaining certification

- Agreed to abide by and uphold the CFF Code of Conduct



The CFF course is offered in various states across the US. The exam includes multiple-choice questions on subject areas including identifying what a fiduciary is, understanding the different types of fiduciaries, what triggers fiduciary responsibility, the best interest standard, the SEC Best Interest Regulation proposal, the NACFF code of conduct and fiduciary pledge of Good Faith, Care, and Loyalty to their Client’s Best Interest.



