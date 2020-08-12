Bluestone Launches Seamless Integration with Magento 2

Press Releases Bluestone Press Release

Tønsberg, Norway, August 12, 2020 --(



The app allows webshop administrators to easily define matching fields between Bluestone PIM and Magento, and access product sync history to keep track of changes.



Bluestone PIM Magento integration, with the main business logic and functional layer handled by PIM and content presentation handled by Magento, creates space for powerful data processing and rich and relevant product experiences planned down to the last detail.



Tønsberg, Norway, August 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bluestone PIM has released the latest update to its Magento extension, unlocking the next level of integration between a PIM platform and an eCommerce storefront. The new and improved extension enables seamless and automated sync of product information to Magento 2.3 stores. Without the need for manual input, users can sync products, images, catalogs, video links, product relations, and attributes and enrich product pages efficiently with the assistance of time-saving features built into the PIM platform.

Einar Augedal

+47 97 14 54 96



https://bluestonepim.com



