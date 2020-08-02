Webtivity Launches New Website for Kirkey Roofing

Phone: (941) 474-2113 Bradenton, FL, August 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kirkey Roofing has been serving Sarasota, Charlotte, and Manatee Counties since 1951. They felt their website did not accurately reflect the quality of service they provide. It was not designed with mobile-first methodologies in mind leading to lackluster performance in garnering the company the leads it expects from their online presence. Webtivity Marketing & Design created the new website with Kirkey Roofing's vision and mission firmly in mind. The new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology so that it is compatible with today's browsers and mobile devices. Webtivity employed a mobile-first design in keeping with the highest search engine optimization standards in designing and launching the website from the ground up.This new website highlights Kirkey's exclusive roofing services. Particular focus was taken to highlight the impressive credentials the company has collected in its 69 years of operation. Kirkey Roofing wanted a modern website that flies in terms of speed. For Webtivity, this meant working with them to build a website, in keeping with their branding, to espouse their services while remaining sleek and efficient.The site is built on the WordPress platform using the latest components for speed and search engine optimization. The Kirkey Roofing website is a one-stop, self-contained platform that delivers information in a simple yet effective manner. The ease of navigation and use, combined with the state-of-the-art components, make it a pleasure for customers to learn more about Kirkey before making a buying decision. Call to action buttons are clear and concise in case potential clients want to request more information.About Kirkey RoofingEstablished in 1951, with 69 years of roofing experience, Kirkey Roofing's team of roofing specialists know which roofing systems have stood the test of time and have the technical expertise to install the best roofing systems to protect your home. Specializing in residential re-roofs and repairs, Kirkey Roofing's highly trained, skilled, and trusted professionals provide you the best quality, service, and value and understand the needs and concerns of homeowners, neighbors and HOA's. For more information, please visit www.kirkeyroofing.com.About Webtivity Marketing & Design:Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.Webtivity Marketing & Design - ContactTim Seward, Business Development DirectorPhone: 941-753-7574 x107Kirkey Roofing, Inc. – ContactPatty Squier, CFO, Marketing ManagerPhone: (941) 474-2113