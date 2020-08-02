Ocean View Realty Group COVID-19 Precautions

Press Releases Ocean View Condo Rental Group, Inc Press Release

Clean indoor air installed.

Ormond Beach, FL, August 02, 2020 --(



Indoors where it is less likely to circulate fresh air, unsafe levels of particles, bacteria, mold spores and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) could accumulate. This new system significantly increases the indoor air quality at Ocean View Realty Group.



Ocean View Realty Group also continues cleaning door handles, counter tops and other surfaces that may be touched frequently in an ongoing effort to protect customers, clients and staff. Hand sanitizer and masks are available if needed.



Stay well and hopefully this situation will pass sooner rather than later.



Al Raymondi

386-441-8245



www,ovrealty.com



