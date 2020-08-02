PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Ocean View Condo Rental Group, Inc

Ocean View Realty Group COVID-19 Precautions


Clean indoor air installed.

Ormond Beach, FL, August 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ocean View Realty Group, for the safety of customers, clients and staff safe has installed the Air Oasis whole home air purifier in the office air conditioning system to sanitize the office air. This bipolar ionization system cleans Volatile organic compounds, viruses and other airborne contaminants.

Indoors where it is less likely to circulate fresh air, unsafe levels of particles, bacteria, mold spores and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) could accumulate. This new system significantly increases the indoor air quality at Ocean View Realty Group.

Ocean View Realty Group also continues cleaning door handles, counter tops and other surfaces that may be touched frequently in an ongoing effort to protect customers, clients and staff. Hand sanitizer and masks are available if needed.

Stay well and hopefully this situation will pass sooner rather than later.

For additional information contact Al Raymondi at Ocean View Realty Group 386-441-8245.
Contact Information
Ocean View Condo Rental Group, Inc.
Al Raymondi
386-441-8245
Contact
www,ovrealty.com

