Press Releases NAI Emory Hill Press Release

Receive press releases from NAI Emory Hill: By Email RSS Feeds: NAI Emory Hill Announces Dollar General Coming to Harmony Center

NAI Emory Hill Broker Jim O’Hara is pleased to announce that Dollar General has entered into a lease for 8,000 sf at the Harmony Center located along Rt. 4, in New Castle County.

Wilmington, DE, August 07, 2020 --(



Harmony Center is a 78,000 square foot retail center anchored by Walgreens, ATI Physical Therapy, The UPS Store, Saladworks and McDonalds. Harmony Center is professionally managed by Fusco Management and is located at the intersection of Rt. 4 and Harmony Road. Wilmington, DE, August 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NAI Emory Hill (www.naiemoryhill.com) is pleased to announce that Dollar General has entered into a lease for 8,000 sf at the Harmony Center located along Rt. 4, in New Castle County. Dollar General operates over 12,000 stores in 46 states. They offer their customers value and convenience. NAI Emory Hill Broker Jim O’Hara represented the Landlord in this transaction and Solloff Realty represented the tenant.Harmony Center is a 78,000 square foot retail center anchored by Walgreens, ATI Physical Therapy, The UPS Store, Saladworks and McDonalds. Harmony Center is professionally managed by Fusco Management and is located at the intersection of Rt. 4 and Harmony Road. Contact Information NAI Emory Hill

Kevin OBrien

302-221-7245



naiemoryhill.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NAI Emory Hill