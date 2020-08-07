PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
NAI Emory Hill

Press Release

Receive press releases from NAI Emory Hill: By Email RSS Feeds:

NAI Emory Hill Announces Dollar General Coming to Harmony Center


NAI Emory Hill Broker Jim O’Hara is pleased to announce that Dollar General has entered into a lease for 8,000 sf at the Harmony Center located along Rt. 4, in New Castle County.

Wilmington, DE, August 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NAI Emory Hill (www.naiemoryhill.com) is pleased to announce that Dollar General has entered into a lease for 8,000 sf at the Harmony Center located along Rt. 4, in New Castle County. Dollar General operates over 12,000 stores in 46 states. They offer their customers value and convenience. NAI Emory Hill Broker Jim O’Hara represented the Landlord in this transaction and Solloff Realty represented the tenant.

Harmony Center is a 78,000 square foot retail center anchored by Walgreens, ATI Physical Therapy, The UPS Store, Saladworks and McDonalds. Harmony Center is professionally managed by Fusco Management and is located at the intersection of Rt. 4 and Harmony Road.
Contact Information
NAI Emory Hill
Kevin OBrien
302-221-7245
Contact
naiemoryhill.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NAI Emory Hill
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help