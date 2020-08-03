BabyNames.com Compares the U.S. Ranking of Names Made Popular by the 2008 Release of Twilight

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BabyNames.com Press Release

As "Midnight Sun" is Released, Jennifer Moss Shares How Impactful the Series Has Been on a Generation of Names.

Las Vegas, NV, August 03, 2020 --(



“Beloved fictional characters have always been a big influence on baby naming trends,” said Jennifer Moss, Founder and CEO of BabyNames.com. “In fact, the popularity of the Twilight novels and movies very likely started the trend of ‘100 year’ old-fashioned baby names. The vampire characters in the series - specifically the Cullen family - were about one hundred years old and their names reflect that,” says Moss. “Twilight character names shot up in popularity after the movie was released in 2008 and as then-teen and pre-teen fans of Twilight are now of childbearing age, the names continue to rank on the U.S. Charts.”



Popular Twilight baby names include:



Bella

Although the name Isabella was already in the Top 10 by the time Twilight was published (likely due to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Isabella, born in 1992), Bella as a given name jumped to #18 in 2009 for U.S. births and is currently holding at #48.



Edward

Edward, a traditional boys’ name, was already on the birth charts when the books were released. It received a small bump in 2009-2010, but then started to decline.



Alice

Alice first appeared on the BabyNames.com charts in 2008 and started gaining traction on the U.S. birth charts in 2009. It is currently #71 for baby girls in the U.S.



Emmett

Emmett hit the BabyNames.com charts in 2009 at #54 and currently ranks at #9. The name made a big jump on U.S. birth charts between 2008-2009, from #547 to #332. It has continued to move up the list slowly, listed at #114 for US boys in 2018 and predicted to keep going up.



Jasper

Jasper entered the BabyNames.com charts in 2008 at #100 and has increased in popularity since, currently at #22. On the most recent U.S. birth charts released in 2018, the name ranked #154 for U.S. boys and is predicted to keep rising on the charts.



Esme

The most surprising name is Esme, which debuted on the BabyNames.com charts in 2009 and the US Birth Charts in 2010. It is currently #556 in U.S. births.



“Time will tell if tomorrow’s release of the next book in the series, ‘Midnight Sun’, written from the point of view of Edward Cullen, will push names like Bella, Alice, Edward, and Esme back towards the top of the list,” said Moss.



The newest book in the Twilight series, "Midnight Sun," will be hitting the stores tomorrow, August 4. Moss, along with her sister and co-host, Mallory Moss, will discuss in detail tomorrow on The Baby Names Podcast.



About Jennifer Moss

Jennifer Moss is the CEO and co-founder of BabyNames.com, Author of The Baby Names Workbook, and Producer of The Baby Names Podcast. Jennifer is widely regarded as the leading expert on popular baby name trends and the naming process, serving as the authoritative source on the subject for national and international media. She has been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and The Chicago Tribune and has appeared onscreen for CNN, ESPN, Fox News, Good Morning America, MSNBC, Huffington Post Live, and The Today Show. For more information, please visit: jennifermoss.com/bio.



About The Baby Names Podcast

The Baby Names Podcast is hosted by sisters Jennifer Moss and Mallory Moss, the co-founders of BabyNames.com. The hosts dish about the newest celebrity baby names, baby name trends, the name topic of the week, and answer listeners’ questions about names and naming. You don't have to be expecting to enjoy this show - you just have to love names! For more information, please visit: babynames.com/podcast.



About BabyNames.com

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



www.babynames.com



