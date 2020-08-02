Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Gametion Press Release

Receive press releases from Gametion: By Email RSS Feeds: Ludo King Launches Voice Chat Updates and Share E-Greetings

Another 1st from Gametion, an engaging feature, fortifies its position with higher user engagement.

Navi Mumbai, India, August 02, 2020 --(



Ludo King upgraded the app with its newest tech feature – Voice Chat and E-greetings



Gametion brought these updates to delight the user experience and provide seamless gaming experience. The live voice chat facility allows players to communicate as they play online with co-players, family, friends and enhance the gaming experience



The Voice chat feature empowers the users to interact with co-players across locations by speaking providing a seamless user interface. The Voice Chat feature -update comes after weeks in development with features that had been highly anticipated by players.



Second, Gametion introduced the Greetings feature enabling users to compliment family, friends and co-players with greetings and bond better.



The features included in the update are:

· Voice Chat will now allow players to voice call with their friends while they play the game. (Available in Play with Friends mode)

· Raksha Bandhan EGreetings – To connect and bond better to connect better. Share some fun Ludo King inspired Raksha Bandhan EGreetingswith their brothers, sisters, and loved ones for free.



Vikash Jaiswal, founder of Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd and creator of Ludo King, “We are thrilled to announce this update for Ludo King. Our aim is to enhance the gaming experience for higher engagement. We believe these features will help users to connect with co-players better.We have bene working on this feature since long are confident the users will cherish the experience with Voice Chat.”



With over 470 million downloads (47 crore), Ludo King is the first Indian App to cross 100 million downloads on Google Play. It now has 180 million (18 crore) monthly users who play the game for an average of 50 minutes a day. Ludo King has also won the best mobile and tablet game in the Arcade/Casual (International) category at 19th FICCI Frames Best Animated (BAF) award.



One can download Ludo King for free on:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ludo.king&hl=en

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/ludo-king/id993090598



About Ludo King

Ludo King is a mobile game app that is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The game is a modernization of the traditional board game, Ludo, which was once known as Pachisi. The objective of the game is to lead your tokens around the board towards home based on the rolls of a dice. The first person to do so wins. See more at LudoKing.com



About Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd:

Gametion Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a mobile app developer who creates popular and trending games for multiple platforms, including for Android, iOS, Windows Mobile, Amazon, and even online browsers. Gametion hopes to entertain and bring joy to a wide variety of audiences across all age groups and classes with their games. See more at Gametion.com. Navi Mumbai, India, August 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gametion Technologies Ltd, developers of popular gaming app, Ludo King, introduced two important updates to engage users and enhance the gaming experienceLudo King upgraded the app with its newest tech feature – Voice Chat and E-greetingsGametion brought these updates to delight the user experience and provide seamless gaming experience. The live voice chat facility allows players to communicate as they play online with co-players, family, friends and enhance the gaming experienceThe Voice chat feature empowers the users to interact with co-players across locations by speaking providing a seamless user interface. The Voice Chat feature -update comes after weeks in development with features that had been highly anticipated by players.Second, Gametion introduced the Greetings feature enabling users to compliment family, friends and co-players with greetings and bond better.The features included in the update are:· Voice Chat will now allow players to voice call with their friends while they play the game. (Available in Play with Friends mode)· Raksha Bandhan EGreetings – To connect and bond better to connect better. Share some fun Ludo King inspired Raksha Bandhan EGreetingswith their brothers, sisters, and loved ones for free.Vikash Jaiswal, founder of Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd and creator of Ludo King, “We are thrilled to announce this update for Ludo King. Our aim is to enhance the gaming experience for higher engagement. We believe these features will help users to connect with co-players better.We have bene working on this feature since long are confident the users will cherish the experience with Voice Chat.”With over 470 million downloads (47 crore), Ludo King is the first Indian App to cross 100 million downloads on Google Play. It now has 180 million (18 crore) monthly users who play the game for an average of 50 minutes a day. Ludo King has also won the best mobile and tablet game in the Arcade/Casual (International) category at 19th FICCI Frames Best Animated (BAF) award.One can download Ludo King for free on:Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ludo.king&hl=eniOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/ludo-king/id993090598About Ludo KingLudo King is a mobile game app that is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The game is a modernization of the traditional board game, Ludo, which was once known as Pachisi. The objective of the game is to lead your tokens around the board towards home based on the rolls of a dice. The first person to do so wins. See more at LudoKing.comAbout Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd:Gametion Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a mobile app developer who creates popular and trending games for multiple platforms, including for Android, iOS, Windows Mobile, Amazon, and even online browsers. Gametion hopes to entertain and bring joy to a wide variety of audiences across all age groups and classes with their games. See more at Gametion.com. Contact Information Gametion

Ravi Muthreja

+91 2262233273



https://gametion.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Gametion Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend