Press Releases Higher Ground Books & Media Press Release

Receive press releases from Higher Ground Books & Media: By Email RSS Feeds: Erin & Oliver by Author, Marjorie Joseph Now Available from Higher Ground Books & Media

Springfield, OH, August 03, 2020 --(



The sequel to Joseph’s Of Love and Witches, Erin & Oliver focuses on Oliver Wright. Oliver has some tough decisions to make. The newly elected DA of Silver Water, Georgia has to contend with protecting his community, enforcing the law, and also with matters of the heart. After having his heart broken by the great love of his life, immersing himself in work seems to be the only answer. His new love is the law and defending the town of Silver Water from perpetrators and assailants. Not risking his heart again is playing it safe. So, when Erin Brasfield tries to get close, Oliver pushes her away before they can even get started. Is Oliver able to move forward with Erin, or will he forever remain stuck nursing the wounds of a failed relationship with a woman who didn’t choose him in the end?



Over the years, Marjorie Joseph has partnered with her Heavenly Father, and has penned a number of unique stories and experiences. Her journey as an author has led her far away from the course she would have chosen for herself. Writing is no longer a hobby or pastime. It is a God-given ministry with the potential to impact lives for the better one reader at a time. She sees writing as a tool given to her by God for the purpose of reaching the lost for Christ, and to offer hope to those who know Him as their Lord.



Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.



If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com. Springfield, OH, August 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Brand new from Higher Ground Books & Media, Erin & Oliver by Marjorie Joseph.The sequel to Joseph’s Of Love and Witches, Erin & Oliver focuses on Oliver Wright. Oliver has some tough decisions to make. The newly elected DA of Silver Water, Georgia has to contend with protecting his community, enforcing the law, and also with matters of the heart. After having his heart broken by the great love of his life, immersing himself in work seems to be the only answer. His new love is the law and defending the town of Silver Water from perpetrators and assailants. Not risking his heart again is playing it safe. So, when Erin Brasfield tries to get close, Oliver pushes her away before they can even get started. Is Oliver able to move forward with Erin, or will he forever remain stuck nursing the wounds of a failed relationship with a woman who didn’t choose him in the end?Over the years, Marjorie Joseph has partnered with her Heavenly Father, and has penned a number of unique stories and experiences. Her journey as an author has led her far away from the course she would have chosen for herself. Writing is no longer a hobby or pastime. It is a God-given ministry with the potential to impact lives for the better one reader at a time. She sees writing as a tool given to her by God for the purpose of reaching the lost for Christ, and to offer hope to those who know Him as their Lord.Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com. Contact Information Higher Ground Books & Media

Rebecca Benston

937-925-0387



www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Higher Ground Books & Media