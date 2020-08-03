The Happy Little Bear Celebrates Throughout the Year by Author, Amy Land and Illustrator, Hubert Neal, Jr. Now available from Higher Ground Books & Media

Press Releases Higher Ground Books & Media Press Release

Springfield, OH, August 03, 2020



The latest installment in the Happy Little Bear series is here. The Happy Little Bear Celebrates Throughout the Year by Amy Land and Hubert Neal, Jr. follows our favorite bear as he tells us about his favorite times of the year.



Amy Land is a stay-at-home mom who lives in Florida with her husband and son. An animal enthusiast, she has written eight Happy Little Bear books so far and has more on the way.



Hubert Neal, Jr. is a Professional Artist with expertise in Illustration, Painting, Writing, Graphic Design, and Photography. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Hubert’s family is from Belize, Central America.



Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.



