Dupage Aviation to Purchase 5 More Business Jets to Meet Leasing Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Dupage Aviation purchases new aircraft due to increased travel demand amongst the pandemic.

West Chicago, IL, August 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dupage Aviation , a IL company that leases business jets to companies and individuals on a non-exclusive basis as a lower cost jet charter alternative, has placed a immediate order for 5 additional business jets to position around the Country amid the rising demand for business jet leasing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dupage plans to purchase a additional 10 business jets in 2021. Unlike chartering, Dupage just leases you the jet, you buy the fuel, crew, and maintain operational control. This "dry leasing" business model has become increasingly popular with mid size companies and families that simply do not want the increased risk of the novel coronavirus via commercial air travel. Joseph Cipolla, President of Dupage Aviation, has been quoted as saying, "This program is like renting a car. It's not our business where you are going. You are in control, you just pay for the hours on the airplane." Dupage has seen a 200% increase in revenue from this time last year. Dupage Aviation is a privately held company that is based in Illinois, but its' aircraft are based all across the U.S. Dupage Aviation is a Part 91 Operator, and strictly abides by FAA AC-91-37B and Truth in Leasing guidelines.