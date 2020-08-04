MTS Management's HeIsTheArtist Previews New EP with Roddy Ricch Cover

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS' enigmatic Christian/jazz/neosoul artist has released his cover of Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion.” The concept EP, “Adam & Eve” will be released on August 28th, 2020.

HeIsTheArtist explains, “With Smooth Jazz vibrations mixed with neo-soul roots, this is only but one piece of the full Adam & Eve EP. The EP tells the story of Adam & Eve through covers of secular songs and originals. Most notably, the lyrics in ‘High Fashion,’ ‘I’ve got ice on you cause you’ve got a cold heart” mimics the cold blood of the serpent that tricked Adam & Eve into disobeying God. The song sets the tone for the toxicity in the story of Adam & Eve, which is the most vital part in understanding what God wanted the world to get out of the story.”



HeIsTheArtist will release another single from the EP on August 14th, 2020.



About HeIsTheArtist: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D’Angelo.



https://artistecard.com/heistheartist

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



