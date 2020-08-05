Greater Los Angeles Writers Conference Pivots to Zoom (8/7 - 8/15/2020)

Press Releases West Coast Writers Conference Press Release

"When it comes to virtual writers conferences, one major plus is that writers are able to interact with agents, writing experts, and publishing professionals who might otherwise not be able to attend in person," says Todaro. "Nobody is limited by geographical location anymore."



"The schedule is daily and linear, so writers won't have to choose between two workshops or panels happening simultaneously," Todaro says. "We'll have more than 40 literary agents, professional editors, and publishers on hand to give guidance on the craft and business of writing fiction and nonfiction."



Keith Ogorek, President of the Author Learning Center, will kick off opening day with a webinar titled "7 Things Every Writer Needs to Become an Author."



Speaker event topics include how-to's for pitching agents or publishers; writing a memoir; self-editing; ghostwriting; screenwriting. Writers may have their writing read and critiqued by publishing professionals.



"Our faculty is not 'sheltering in place,'" says Todaro. "With this new technology, we consider them our Writers in Residence."



He assures attendees there will be ways to network, share your contact info, etc. And yes, they will still receive goody bags!



For the past 26 years, Todaro and his wife Lillian have organized these writers conferences. Although the learning curve for transposing this massive event to the virtual realm is steep, Tony Todaro is a veteran at staying focused, and quotes from a t-shirt he wears:



"Being an Executive Director is as easy as riding a bicycle, except you're on fire, the bike is on fire, and everything else is on fire."



Event:

Annual Greater Los Angeles Writers Conference



When: Friday, Aug. 7 - Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020



Where: ZOOM



Registration & Info | http://www.wcwriters.com/aglawc/



Tony Todaro

310.379.2650



www.wcwriters.com

Lillian Todaro

lillian@wcwriters.com

Same landline number as Tony (above).

Cell: 310.686.6386

Lillian and Tony are partners.

Please note this press release is submitted by their publicist Marlan Warren.

email: memoircity@gmail.com

cell: 424.241.490



