Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Kansas Self Storage Facility

The buyers took advantage of historically low interest rates with a conventional bank loan from Farmers Bank and Trust in Overland Park, Kansas.



Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030.



Larry Goldman, CCIM of Goldman Investment Advisors, facilitated the sale of ATA Storage located in Eudora, KS, between Lawrence, KS and the Kansas City metro, the sale closed on June 30, 2020. ATA Storage, LLC sold ATA Storage to Attic Storage of Eudora, LLC. The 72,710 SF facility opened in 2007 and the most recent expansion was completed in May 2019. ATA Storage offers a mix of climate-controlled units and conventional units, as well as Boat/RV storage. The site has been approved for future expansion of 16,000 SF of climate-controlled storage.

The buyers took advantage of historically low interest rates with a conventional bank loan from Farmers Bank and Trust in Overland Park, Kansas.

Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property.

