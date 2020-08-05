New Release: "A Vegetable Garden is Not For Cows" by Anita Stafford is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications

"A Vegetable Garden is Not For Cows" is an illustrated children’s book by Anita Stafford with animals characters and a mystery to solve. Published by Dreaming Big Publications, it is now available in paperback and digital copies.

Sumrall, MS, August 05, 2020 --(



"A Vegetable Garden is Not For Cows" is now available on Amazon in e-book ($2.99) and paperback ($10.00) format. Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.



Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction - self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers - but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.



Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Vegetable-Garden-Not-Cows/dp/1947381296/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=a+vegetable+garden+is+not+for+cows&qid=1596152005&sr=8-3



Dreaming Big Publications: http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/



Contact info:

(601) 394-8813

dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com

Dreaming Big Publications

102 First East St.

