Press Releases Doohma Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Doohma Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Doohma Announces New Screen Placement Contract with Nisa Local

Advertising technology platform announces strategic partnership with retail franchise.

London, United Kingdom, August 05, 2020 --(



This strategic placement gives Doohma’s advertisers access to a high footfall location in the heart of London’s financial centre.



Balu Pillai, Co-Founder of Doohma said, “We are very excited to have signed this contract with Nisa Local. Our proprietary cloud platform is designed to allow small businesses the opportunity to advertise on digital screens in high footfall locations cheaply and easily, without the expense and hassle of dealing with traditional advertising agencies. Our aim is to build a hyper-local network of advertising screens, and Nisa Local are the ideal partner to help us realise this ambition.”



Anwar UI Haq, franchise owner of Nisa Local said, “Working with Doohma allows shops like mine to generate additional income from advertising, while also providing a service to the local community. The screens are professionally installed, look attractive and hi-tech, and make a great addition to the ambiance of the shop.”



Doohma currently have a network of screens across London, with plans to expand into Birmingham and Manchester. They offer a simple cloud platform where advertisers can upload their ads and decide which locations they want to broadcast in. London, United Kingdom, August 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Doohma, the digital out-of-home advertising technology company, has signed a contract to place its digital advertising screens at Nisa Local on Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, London.This strategic placement gives Doohma’s advertisers access to a high footfall location in the heart of London’s financial centre.Balu Pillai, Co-Founder of Doohma said, “We are very excited to have signed this contract with Nisa Local. Our proprietary cloud platform is designed to allow small businesses the opportunity to advertise on digital screens in high footfall locations cheaply and easily, without the expense and hassle of dealing with traditional advertising agencies. Our aim is to build a hyper-local network of advertising screens, and Nisa Local are the ideal partner to help us realise this ambition.”Anwar UI Haq, franchise owner of Nisa Local said, “Working with Doohma allows shops like mine to generate additional income from advertising, while also providing a service to the local community. The screens are professionally installed, look attractive and hi-tech, and make a great addition to the ambiance of the shop.”Doohma currently have a network of screens across London, with plans to expand into Birmingham and Manchester. They offer a simple cloud platform where advertisers can upload their ads and decide which locations they want to broadcast in. Contact Information Doohma Ltd.

Balu Pillai

00447792836222



www.doohma.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Doohma Ltd.