OneSource Moves Central Distribution Center and Offices to Fullerton, CA

Fullerton, CA, August 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- OneSource Distributors, a premier electrical and industrial automation distributor with nineteen branches in the region, announced today that the company has moved it's Orange County-based central distribution center to a larger facility in Fullerton, CA. The newly constructed building at 4278 North Harbor Boulevard boasts over 200,000 square feet of space and a warehouse with thirty-two-foot-high ceiling clearance and twenty-five loading bays. In addition to the company's central distribution center the location includes 26,000 square feet of office space, a 2,400 square foot showroom, a 2,700 square foot state-of-the-art training facility, and a new counter sales location.OneSource's growth trajectory necessitated the move to the larger and more central location. "Our team has been working hard on planning and executing this move for nearly two years," said Dana Mouritzen, President of OneSource Distributors, a Sonepar Company. "This larger, more advanced distribution center will enable us to keep more inventory on hand, serve our customers better and support our expansion strategy faster." The location will open for business on Monday, August 3, and a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9:30 AM on Thursday, August 6.About OneSource:OneSource is an electrical and industrial distributor with 19 locations across California, Arizona, Hawaii and Baja California, Mexico. The company serves the commercial, residential, utility, contractor and industrial markets and is an operating company of Sonepar, an independent family-owned company with global leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions, and related services. For more information visit 1sourcedist.com.About Sonepar USA:Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B-to-B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. We are a proud member of the Sonepar Group, the world's largest privately held electrical distributor. Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide. For more information, visit soneparusa.com. Contact Information OneSource Distributors
Tasha Hicks
760-310-2477
www.1sourcedist.com

Tasha Hicks

760-310-2477



www.1sourcedist.com

Photo of new OneSource location in Fullerton The 212,000 square foot facility includes the company's primary central distribution center

