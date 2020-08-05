Zero Empty Spaces Partners with Westfield Broward on "Black Voices" Exhibit

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zero Empty Spaces Press Release

Landmark South Florida mall, with one of the only commission-free art galleries in South Florida, works with Zero Empty Spaces team to curate exhibit celebrating Black-themed works.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 05, 2020 --



The exhibit features works from local artists Will Simpson, Michael Hugue, Vasilios Tryphonas, Ernesto Ruiz Bry, Nivia Bejarano and John English and will be on display through October 2020 at the Art Gallery located in the mall's busy Dining Court. The artwork is available for sale as well to interested parties.



"Curating this exhibit has been a great joy for me as I started this Commission-free Art Gallery at the mall several years ago when I was the Marketing Director at the mall," says Andrew Martineau, Zero Empty Spaces, Co-Founder. “It's incredible to see them continuing to focus on celebrating culture and community in Broward County and show its support for this powerful movement.”



Black Voices showcases a selection of work from local artists as a part of the broader conversation around the #BlackLivesMatter movement; and is intended to give a forum to these artists, share their work; and to reflect on this moment in our community.



“As a Black woman, I’m proud to say that our company supports people of color, and we’re excited to provide our mall's art gallery as a platform to continue the broader conversation around the #BlackLivesMatters movement. While also giving a forum to local artists to reflect on this powerful moment in our country,” says Samantha Lerouge, Marketing Associate, Westfield Broward.



About Westfield Broward:

Easily accessible from Interstates 75, 95, 595 and Florida’s Turnpike, and in close proximity to Fort Lauderdale’s sparkling beaches, Westfield Broward is a popular community shopping and dining destination showcasing a 12-screen Regal Cinemas alongside such recent welcome arrivals as H&M, Papaya, Zumiez, Francesca’s, Burgerim, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Brio Tuscan Grille – as well as the first U.S. mall locations for Jerk Grill Express and Lashes & Go. As part of a sleek modernization program – and building on the momentum of a recent dining terrace



About Zero Empty Spaces

