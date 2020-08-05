PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Connex Resource Committee Names Telgian’s Steve Goyette Supplier Co-Chair


Phoenix, AZ, August 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Fire Safety Vice President of Business Development Steve Goyette was recently named Supplier Co-Chair of the Connex Resource Committee. Maile Keliikuli, Retail Facilities Manager at REI, will hold the position of Retail Co-Chair.

As a global multi-site facilities management association, Connex is an essential source of information and connections for both facilities managers and suppliers. Committees, such as the Connex Resource Committee, educate and empower facilities management professionals and their suppliers, providing them with best practices, benchmarking, discussion forums and more.

“It is an honor to be appointed Co-Chair of the Connex Resource Committee. For nearly 25 years, Connex has met the ever-changing needs of its 1,000 member companies,” says Goyette. “I look forward to the opportunity to use my experience as a supplier, and insight into the industry, to contribute to the organization and its members’ continued success.”

The overarching goal of the Resource Committee is to make sure that the many essential resources that Connex provides to members remains relevant and current. In addition to constantly adjusting these resources, the Committee is dedicated to making members aware of the many valuable options available, offering collaborative tools and resources to empower facilities professionals to meet today's industry challenges.

Under the leadership of Goyette and Keliikuli, the Committee will oversee several Task Forces. These include Practical Approaches, Benchmarking and Tools & Templates.

Goyette brings over 30 years of experience in fire protection design and consulting, including fire sprinkler contracting, to the Connex Resource Committee. He is a Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS), as well as Level III NICET certified in Automatic Sprinkler System Layout.

About Telgian Fire Safety

Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, Clean Agent Systems and Fire Alarm Monitoring.

The company specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting.
