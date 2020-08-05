Carroll Center for the Blind Publishes New Book for Web Browsing with Screen Readers

Press Releases The Carroll Center for the Blind Press Release

Sometimes, one web browser is not enough. This new book provides guidance on web browsing with popular browsers to improve experiences for blind and visually impaired screen reader users.

In just the last few years, many popular web browsers have become more accessible for people with diverse abilities and needs, including for blind and visually impaired screen reader users. The new book, "When One Web Browser Is Not Enough: A Guide For Windows Screen Reader Users," offers an easy-to-understand overview of recent trends in web browser and screen reader usage, website accessibility, screen reader keystrokes, strategies for efficiently accessing and navigating websites and much more.



“Websites are complex animals. When things go wrong with one browser, your first line of defense is often to switch browsers,” said Kingsbury. “By learning about the different strengths and weaknesses of popular web browsers, you’ll quickly find the best web browsing experience for you.”



People who are blind and visually impaired often use audible screen reading software to access digital content on computers and smartphones. As people around the world continue to rely on websites for everything from banking to entertainment, the need to effectively use different web browsers is more important than ever. The Carroll Center for the Blind produced the book as a tool for people to remain connected in the increasingly digital world while having the best web browsing experience with a screen reader. In addition to resources like this book, the Carroll Center for the Blind also offers specialized assistive technology training. For more information on technology training, please contact the Director of Admissions.



"When One Web Browser Is Not Enough: A Guide For Windows Screen Reader Users" is available to purchase in Word format for $20.00 on the Carroll Center store website at https://carroll.org/product/when-one-web-browser-is-not-enough/



About the Carroll Center for the Blind

Jason Laffer

617-969-6200



https://carroll.org



