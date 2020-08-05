Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Performance Ingredients Press Release

Receive press releases from Locus Performance Ingredients: By Email RSS Feeds: Locus Performance Ingredients™ Launches Ferma™ Line of Sophorolipds (INCI: Glycolipids) to Replace Chemical Surfactants in Personal Care Formulations

Locus Performance Ingredients™, a new start-up developing biosurfactants through advanced fermentation, is launching its first product line to replace petrochemical surfactants in personal care formulations. Branded as Ferma™, the pure Sophorolipid series of biosurfactants provide safer and more sustainable ingredient options with 5-25 times better performance - enabling lower usage rates and reducing carbon footprint by a minimum of 37%.

Solon, OH, August 05, 2020 --(



Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI), a new start-up developing biosurfactants through advanced fermentation, is launching its first product line to replace petrochemical surfactants in personal care formulations. Branded as Ferma™, the pure Sophorolipid series of biosurfactants (INCI: Glycolipids) provide safer and more sustainable ingredient options with 5-25 times better performance - enabling lower usage rates and reducing carbon footprint by a minimum of 37%.



The launch of the Ferma™ line helps personal care formulators eliminate regulatory challenges, cost issues and consumer concerns by providing access to highly versatile ingredients that are 100% bio-based and GMO-free. The naturally derived ingredients have zero 1,4-Dioxane, Formaldehyde or residual Ethylene Oxide - removing all Proposition 65 issues. They’re also palm oil free, reducing the environmental burdens caused by deforestation.



Ferma™ biosurfactants bring multifunctional, readily biodegradable and mild ingredient options to the personal care space that outperform traditional petrochemicals - enabling companies to simplify product labels and drive the new sustainable ingredient trend across the industry.



“Biosurfactants have long been sought after as a top ingredient choice to overcome environmental and regulatory issues, but no company had the technology to develop them at the cost and usage rates needed for personal care formulations,” said Dr. Lee Speight, global director of business development for Locus Performance Ingredients. “Through our proprietary fermentation methods, Ferma™ biosurfactants can not only be scaled, but also customized for individual applications to guarantee best-in-class performance. It’s changing the future of personal care formulations and maximizing the industry’s sustainability.”



Ferma™ ingredients can be tailored to meet specific HLB and foaming formulation needs, including matched pair blending to reach stable emulsions results. The innovative approach has already caught the attention of both large consumer product companies and the rapidly moving indie sector. Experts from the Locus PI team are in early talks and active engagement on formulations for use in a multitude of applications, including body wash, moisturizers, shampoos, conditioners, skin creams and more.



For more information on the Ferma™ line of performance-driven, sustainable sophorolipids and their use in personal care applications, visit LocusPI.com/Ferma.



About Locus Performance Ingredients™



Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI) is a green tech startup dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace chemical surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in the CPG market. Using advanced fermentation technology, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are 100% bio-based and GMO-free, with no Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each ingredient is tailored for use in a multitude of personal care applications, with lower usage rates, 5-25X better performance and 37% lower carbon footprint than chemicals surfactants. For more information, visit LocusPI.com. Solon, OH, August 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New performance-driven, sustainable solutions provide formulators with tools to meet consumer, regulatory and sustainability challenges.Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI), a new start-up developing biosurfactants through advanced fermentation, is launching its first product line to replace petrochemical surfactants in personal care formulations. Branded as Ferma™, the pure Sophorolipid series of biosurfactants (INCI: Glycolipids) provide safer and more sustainable ingredient options with 5-25 times better performance - enabling lower usage rates and reducing carbon footprint by a minimum of 37%.The launch of the Ferma™ line helps personal care formulators eliminate regulatory challenges, cost issues and consumer concerns by providing access to highly versatile ingredients that are 100% bio-based and GMO-free. The naturally derived ingredients have zero 1,4-Dioxane, Formaldehyde or residual Ethylene Oxide - removing all Proposition 65 issues. They’re also palm oil free, reducing the environmental burdens caused by deforestation.Ferma™ biosurfactants bring multifunctional, readily biodegradable and mild ingredient options to the personal care space that outperform traditional petrochemicals - enabling companies to simplify product labels and drive the new sustainable ingredient trend across the industry.“Biosurfactants have long been sought after as a top ingredient choice to overcome environmental and regulatory issues, but no company had the technology to develop them at the cost and usage rates needed for personal care formulations,” said Dr. Lee Speight, global director of business development for Locus Performance Ingredients. “Through our proprietary fermentation methods, Ferma™ biosurfactants can not only be scaled, but also customized for individual applications to guarantee best-in-class performance. It’s changing the future of personal care formulations and maximizing the industry’s sustainability.”Ferma™ ingredients can be tailored to meet specific HLB and foaming formulation needs, including matched pair blending to reach stable emulsions results. The innovative approach has already caught the attention of both large consumer product companies and the rapidly moving indie sector. Experts from the Locus PI team are in early talks and active engagement on formulations for use in a multitude of applications, including body wash, moisturizers, shampoos, conditioners, skin creams and more.For more information on the Ferma™ line of performance-driven, sustainable sophorolipids and their use in personal care applications, visit LocusPI.com/Ferma.About Locus Performance Ingredients™Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI) is a green tech startup dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace chemical surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in the CPG market. Using advanced fermentation technology, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are 100% bio-based and GMO-free, with no Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each ingredient is tailored for use in a multitude of personal care applications, with lower usage rates, 5-25X better performance and 37% lower carbon footprint than chemicals surfactants. For more information, visit LocusPI.com. Contact Information Locus Performance Ingredients

Teresa DeJohn

440-561-0800, Ext. 117



locuspi.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Locus Performance Ingredients Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend