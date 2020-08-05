Private Placement Markets – Steve Muehler Announces Equity Research Division Launch

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that the Private Placement Markets is Launching its Equity Research Division in 2020.

Los Angeles, CA, August 05, 2020



“In today’s private capital markets environment, it is vital that smaller and mid-cap private companies are able to access the same quality research services as similar publicly companies. Our research and consultancy will support greater liquidity, higher valuations and access to a wider pool of professional investors, delivering clear value unbundled from brokering and corporate finance services for corporations and professional investors alike,” said Private Placement Markets Founder and Senior Managing Member, Mr. Steve Muehler.



Investors investing in private companies value third-party research because it provides differentiated independent views and fills that research void into which private companies are increasingly plunged into. “Without equity and debt research, institutional investors are unable to make informed investment decisions,” stated Mr. Steve Muehler.



