Press Releases OKKAMI Press Release

Receive press releases from OKKAMI: By Email RSS Feeds: OKKAMI Provides Various Solutions for Anantara’s “Stay with Peace of Mind” Initiative

Prior to arriving at the hotel, guests can request express check-in service by filling out a copy of the registration card.

Bangkok, Thailand, August 06, 2020 --(



A key feature that Anantara has prepared to anticipate guests’ needs is the digital check-in. Prior to arriving at the hotel, guests can request express check-in service by filling out a copy of the registration card. When guests arrive, Anantara’s guest guardians would already have the key cards ready for pick up. Aside from requesting express check-in, guests may also perform digital check-out. Guests can view their folio from the convenience of their mobile devices prior to checking out.



Throughout their stay, guests will be able to communicate with staff at all times through a unified live chat solution. This solution offers staff to keep in touch with guests in real time and maintain a personalised service through the comfort of their own mobile devices. Real-time conversations will allow staff to handle guests requests/needs instantly, while practicing hygiene measures. Anantara guests also have the benefit of scanning food & beverage venues’ QR codes on their mobile devices, without the need to touch a physical menu. Bangkok, Thailand, August 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The "Stay with Peace of Mind" program focuses on implementing the highest hygiene and safety standards, in hopes of achieving a true peace of mind for Anantara’s guests. By combining efforts with OKKAMI to assist with various touchless features, Anantara guests can enjoy their experience under a safe environment while still receiving personalised customer service.A key feature that Anantara has prepared to anticipate guests’ needs is the digital check-in. Prior to arriving at the hotel, guests can request express check-in service by filling out a copy of the registration card. When guests arrive, Anantara’s guest guardians would already have the key cards ready for pick up. Aside from requesting express check-in, guests may also perform digital check-out. Guests can view their folio from the convenience of their mobile devices prior to checking out.Throughout their stay, guests will be able to communicate with staff at all times through a unified live chat solution. This solution offers staff to keep in touch with guests in real time and maintain a personalised service through the comfort of their own mobile devices. Real-time conversations will allow staff to handle guests requests/needs instantly, while practicing hygiene measures. Anantara guests also have the benefit of scanning food & beverage venues’ QR codes on their mobile devices, without the need to touch a physical menu. Contact Information OKKAMI

Jane Hamilton

+66(0)2 402 6646



https://www.okkami.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from OKKAMI