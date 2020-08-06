Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Development - Trials and Tribulations Workshop

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Brian Levy, CEO, Ocunexus Therapeutics will lead the post conference workshop on Wednesday 25th November 2020.

London, United Kingdom, August 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi presents the 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference taking place on the 23rd - 24th November 2020, in London. SMi are also pleased to announce that they will be hosting a half-day post-conference workshop, Wednesday, 25th November 2020 at 13.30 - 17.30.

Those who register by the 30th September will save £100 with the early bird discount: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prcom3

Workshop will be on "Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Development - Trials and Tribulations." Hosted by Brian Levy, CEO, Ocunexus Therapeutics.

Ophthalmic Drug Delivery is compelling for many reasons, including the major issue of patient compliance and tolerability of therapies.

The complexity of the diseases affecting the eye which encompasses both the anterior segment and posterior segment generally requiring unique technologies with respect to effective drug delivery.

When approaching the potential for drug delivery to the eye many issues come into play including the disease process, the therapeutics and regimen required, the pharmacology and pharmacokinetics, the administration of the drug to be delivered, the formulation and manufacturing issues for delivery systems, cost of goods, regulatory landscape globally and clinical trial strategies, safety concerns, availability of adequate preclinical models and reimbursement environment globally.

Benefits of attending:

• Identifying unmet clinical needs favouring DD technology

• Understanding the pharmacological challenges for DD and development pathway including cost and timelines

• Appreciating the science and art of formulating DD products

• Regulatory landscape for product approval

About the workshop leader

Brian Levy is the CEO of Ocunexus Therapeutics a clinical stage company developing products targeting the innate NLRP3 inflammasome in pathological autoinflammation.

Interested parties can learn more about the workshop and full agenda by visiting: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prcom3

Ophthalmic Drugs Conference

23rd - 24th November 2020

#OphthalmicDrugs

Proudly sponsored by Experimentica

For exclusive tailored sponsorship packages, contact: Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk.

For media queries, please contact Jinna Sidhu hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries.

