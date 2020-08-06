TEB Sales App is Now Live

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, August 06, 2020 --(



TEB Sales includes intelligent features such as geotracking sales meetings, enabling the team to track meeting progress; contact creation of leads on the go using the app; and action manager toll which will allow leaders to create tasks and actions for themselves and the team which is very ideal when on the go.



"With a number of field sales representatives on your team, it can be difficult to manage and keep track of their appointments, meeting timings and meeting plans. Fortunately, TEB has made it even easier to manage your sales team with the TEB Sales App," said Ashish Raina, CEO & Managing Director.



TEB Sales is designed for the needs of salespoeple on the go, using intelligent sales insights to drive samrt decision making and respid enterprise growth. It is set to be the game-changer in the industry today with its innovative yet easy interface.



For more information, contact us:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



About TEBillion:

Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



